Mattress manufacturer donates premium mattresses to center

A Virginia-based bedding manufacturer has donated about $25,000 in premium mattresses to Vermont's Lund center.
Lund in South Burlington says it provides support and housing to expectant mothers and young families. WPTZ-TV reports Leesa Sleep employees stopped by the nonprofit Wednesday to help unwrap the 100 mattresses.
Leesa representative Jen-Ai Notman says the company hopes the mattresses will be a "place where these women and children feel safe and feel loved."
