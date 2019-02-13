Public school strikes revive clash with Teach for America

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2014 file photo, AmeriCorps volunteers take a pledge as President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton mark the 20th anniversary of AmeriCorps, which promotes volunteerism and community service, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. Hundreds of Teach for America alumni are slamming the educator placement program for telling members to cross the picket line during a potential teacher strike in Oakland, California, or risk losing thousands of dollars at the end of their service. In partnership with the AmeriCorps, Teach for America members can apply for an education award at the end of their service to help pay off student loans. An AmeriCorps spokeswoman couldn't immediately provide comment but said striking is prohibited. Charles Dharapak, File AP Photo