Congressmen press utility for answers on coal ash cleanup

Two Tennessee congressmen are asking the head of the Tennessee Valley Authority to answer questions about the cleanup of a massive coal ash spill.
Allegations that the contractor TVA hired to handle the cleanup lied to workers and subverted safety precautions have surfaced in lawsuits the workers filed against Jacobs Engineering Group. Workers blame the job for illnesses ranging from hypertension to cancer.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Republican Rep. Tim Burchett and Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen signed the Thursday letter to TVA CEO Bill Johnson.
Questions include why TVA continues to contract with Jacobs and why TVA supervisors did not act on worker health complaints.
TVA spokesman Scott Brooks said in an email the utility is reviewing the letter and will provide a comprehensive response.
