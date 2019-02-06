New Mexico bill mimics Obamacare consumer protections

The Legislature is considering a bill to incorporate provisions of President Barack Obama's health care law into state law to ensure access to medical insurance for patients with pre-existing conditions.
Advocates for the bill from state Democratic Rep. Liz Thomson of Albuquerque said Wednesday that consumer protection provisions of the Affordable Care Act are at risk from a lawsuit by Republican state attorneys general.
Colin Baillio of Health Action New Mexico also says the bill shores up minimum insurance requirements as the Trump administration pushes for cheaper, skimpier health plans. He says states including Virginia, New York, Colorado and Hawaii have codified protections for coverage of pre-existing conditions.
Other pending bills would ensure low-cost access to contraception and open up Medicaid access to paying customers.
