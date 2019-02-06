German factory orders slide in December, undercut forecasts

Official data show that German factory orders were down 1.6 percent in December compared with the previous month, a worse-than-expected performance that adds to worries about slowing growth in Europe's biggest economy.
Economists had expected a 0.3 percent increase.
However, the Economy Ministry said Wednesday that orders were stronger than previously thought in November — slipping by 0.2 percent rather than the 1 percent initially reported.
Orders were led lower in December by a 5.5 percent fall in demand from outside the 19-nation eurozone. Domestic orders dropped 2.3 percent, but orders from other eurozone countries rose 3.2 percent.
The Economy Ministry said that, for the entire fourth quarter, orders rose a modest 0.3 percent.
Last week, the government slashed its 2019 economic growth forecast from 1.8 percent to 1 percent.
