Aliens? No, loud noise caused by maintenance at power plant

Police have solved the mystery of a strange, loud noise that baffled residents of two Rhode Island towns over the weekend.
WJAR-TV reports that Cranston and Johnston residents were awakened at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday by a sustained noise that shook their homes. It sounded like a roar of wind, and was described as a passing plane, wind turbines, a steam release, or even aliens.
It lasted about three minutes, paused for a few seconds, then continued for three more minutes.
Police in both towns got dozens of calls about the mystery noise.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Cranston police Maj. Todd Patalano said Sunday that the roaring came from a Johnston power plant. He says the plant's manager confirmed that during maintenance there was an electrical issue that generated loud roars and booms.
Comments