As expansion debate grows, major changes soon for Medicaid

North Carolina politicians are gearing up for a big debate this year over Medicaid expansion, and the state is already prepping for other big changes in how it pays for and treats most current enrollees.
The state Department of Health and Human Services is expected to announce this week which groups won managed-care contracts to serve about 1.6 million Medicaid recipients.
The switchover is likely to influence the debate over whether it makes sense to bring another 300,000 to 500,000 low- and middle-income enrollees on board though the Affordable Care Act at the same time.
Lawmakers agreed in 2015 to shift most Medicaid programs from traditional fee-for-service coverage to those in which companies or medical networks get flat monthly amounts for each patient covered.
