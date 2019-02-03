Business

AP Interview: House speaker wants to revisit taxes at pump

The Associated Press

February 03, 2019 05:04 AM

FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield R-Levering, speaks to the media after swearing in and opening ceremonies for the State of Michigan 100th Legislature in Lansing, Mich. Chatfield, who will lead the chamber the next two years, says the Legislature should address how a portion of taxes that drivers pay at the pump does not help fund the roads.
FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield R-Levering, speaks to the media after swearing in and opening ceremonies for the State of Michigan 100th Legislature in Lansing, Mich. Chatfield, who will lead the chamber the next two years, says the Legislature should address how a portion of taxes that drivers pay at the pump does not help fund the roads. Detroit News via AP, File Rod Sanford
FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield R-Levering, speaks to the media after swearing in and opening ceremonies for the State of Michigan 100th Legislature in Lansing, Mich. Chatfield, who will lead the chamber the next two years, says the Legislature should address how a portion of taxes that drivers pay at the pump does not help fund the roads. Detroit News via AP, File Rod Sanford
LANSING, Mich.

New House Speaker Lee Chatfield says Michigan will always struggle to fund roadwork until it solves the root problem — drivers pay some of the country's highest taxes at the pump, but not all of the revenue goes to the transportation budget.

He says that dynamic is hampering Michigan's ability to adequately upgrade roads. For the next two years, Chatfield will lead majority House Republicans who will be critical to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pending push to inject more spending into roads.

Chatfield wants to make sure taxes at the pump pay for roads. Michigan is among a small number of states to apply the sales tax to motor fuel, which mostly goes to schools and local governments. He says spending more on roads can be done without hurting schools.

  Comments  