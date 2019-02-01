Michigan auto industry newsletter ends after 96 years

Michigan's nearly century-old weekly newsletter about the automotive industry has closed.
The Detroit Free Press reports that the Detroit-based Ward's Automotive Reports issued its final publication Jan. 28. The newsletter was launched in 1924 as Cram's Report, publishing production figures for auto plants across the city and fed investors news about the then-emerging industry.
Cram's president Al Ward directed employees to wait outside factory gates to get details from plant workers about their work.
Ward later purchased the company and changed the newsletter's name.
Ward's Automotive Reports eventually became the main news source for data on plants, suppliers and engineering centers. The information helped suppliers and dealers plan production, research prices and monitor competition.
