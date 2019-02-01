US construction spending up 0.8 percent in November

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, construction workers work on a new townhouse in Wood-Ridge, N.J. U.S. construction spending edged up in November as a gain in home building helped offset weakness in nonresidential construction. The Commerce Department said Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, construction spending was up 0.8 percent in November after a 0.1 percent gain in October and a 1.8 percent fall in September. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo