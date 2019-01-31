Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery was up 2.40 cents at $5.1840 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 2.20 cents at $3.7840 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 2.80 cents at $2.8320 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 3.60 cents at 9.25 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was off .33 cent at $1.2635 a pound; Feb. feeder cattle fell .10 cent at $1.4232 a pound; Mar. lean hogs was up .02 cent at .5740 a pound.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments