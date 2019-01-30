Royal Caribbean: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $315.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.53 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.
The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to be $1.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.15.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.75 to $10 per share.
Royal Caribbean shares have increased 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17 percent in the last 12 months.
