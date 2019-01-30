Business

Japan’s Nikkei: Ghosn says arrest due to plot within Nissan

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 01:51 AM

FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, then Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. Major Japanese business daily Nikkei is reporting Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn has reiterated his innocence, saying the payments to a Saudi businessman were legitimate.
TOKYO

The major Japanese business newspaper Nikkei says Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn blames his arrest for alleged falsifying of financial reports and breach of trust on a "plot" by other executives at the Japanese automaker.

Nikkei said it interviewed Ghosn on Wednesday for 20 minutes at the Tokyo Detention Center, where he has been held since Nov. 19. It was his first media interview since his arrest.

The report cited Ghosn as saying that Nissan Motor Co. leaders had discussed a merger between Nissan and its French alliance partner Renault.

It said Ghosn reiterated his insistence that he is innocent. He said others in the company complained he had too much power because they wanted to get rid of him.

Regarding his health, Ghosn, 64, said he was "doing fine."

