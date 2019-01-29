Agency offers tips for paying heating bills, cutting costs

Gary Seal uses a snow blower to help clear a path for a car trapped in Racine, Wis., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, while Kaleb Miller, 17, and Ben Jarvis, 18, use their shovels to break up ice underneath the car's tires. Snowplow drivers had trouble keeping up with the snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where some areas got as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters). Chicago-area commuters woke up to heavy snowfall, with more than 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) already on the ground. In Michigan, non-essential government offices were closed, including the Capitol. The Journal Times via AP Adam Rogan