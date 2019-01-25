Mississippi Power customers get break as fuel costs drop

Customers of Mississippi Power will get lower rates starting next month as fuel costs have dropped.
The Sun-Herald reported that the average residential customers will average about $4.14 per month this year. That's down about 3 percent from last year.
In 2018 there was a 4.5 percent increase because of higher fuel costs.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission approved the lower rates this month. There is an annual fuel cost adjustment for utility rates.
Utilities are not allowed to profit from fuel costs.
Mississippi Power serves about 188,000 customers in 23 counties in southeast Mississippi.
