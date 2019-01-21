Greenville could start charging for security at festivals

Free police protection at festivals could be coming to an end in one Mississippi city.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Greenville has a tight budget, and city officials are looking at ways to save money and spend tax dollars more efficiently.
Mayor Errick D. Simmons says there's concern about how much the city is spending for police officers' overtime. He says the practice of the city providing free protection needs to be reviewed and possibly amended.
Simmons says Greenville wants to encourage investment and promote festivals, but the city may set a nominal fee for police services.
City Council member Al Brock says he has concerns about how Greenville will calculate the amount it would charge.
