Correction: Highway Tolls story

In a story Jan. 19 about Connecticut road tolls, The Associated Press reported erroneously the topic of Sen. Alex Bergstein's meetings this week. Bergstein's subject matter will not be wide-ranging but will focus on "Bringing Business to Connecticut."
A corrected version of the story is below:
Anti-toll group planning to appear at lawmaker's meetings
An anti-tolling group is urging fellow opponents to appear at a Greenwich senator's constituent meetings to register their opposition to highway tolls
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Opponents to highway tolls in Connecticut plan to make it known they oppose new legislation that would authorize electronic tolling.
Pat Sasser, who heads up a new grassroots organization called Say No to CT Tolls, is urging residents to attend a series of town hall meetings being organized by freshman Democratic Sen. Alex Bergstein of Greenwich.
The lawmaker recently submitted legislation requiring the Department of Transportation Commissioner establish tolls on major state highways, establish per-mile toll amounts that are comparable to neighboring states, and ensure the revenue is deposited into the state's Special Transportation Fund and ultimately a newly created state infrastructure bank.
Sasser says "people can't afford this."
Bergstein is holding meetings Tuesday in New Canaan, Wednesday in Stamford and Thursday in Greenwich with a topic of "Bringing Business to Connecticut."
