Bangladesh police, garment workers clash in protests

Bangladeshi garment workers vandalize a vehicle during a protest in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Thousands of garment workers have staged demonstrations to demand better wages for the fourth straight day, shutting down factories on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital. Bangladesh has the second-largest garment-export industry in the world after China and makes clothes for big-name retailers. (AP Photo) AP