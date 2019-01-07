Amazon emerges as most valuable US firm amid market turmoil

FILE - This Oct. 23, 2018, file photo shows an Amazon logo atop the Amazon Treasure Truck The Park DTLA office complex in downtown Los Angeles. Amazon has eclipsed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly traded company in the U.S. as a see-sawing stock market continues to reshuffle corporate America's pecking order. The shift occurred Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, after Amazon's shares rose 3 percent to close at $1,629.51 and lifted the e-commerce leader's market value to $797 billion. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo