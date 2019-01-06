Clarendon seeks to spend more on police coverage

Officials in a Vermont town are seeking to spend more on police coverage and equipment pending approval of a new budget.
Clarendon Treasurer Heidi Congdon said Wednesday that spending in the latest budget is up 3 percent. The Rutland Herald reports if voters approve every appropriation request, it would add $245,930 for a total budget of $1,316,526.
Congdon says it is too early in the year to tell what the possible impact on taxes would be if the budget is approved.
Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin said Wednesday the board has finished its budget workshops, and he hopes to have the budget approved at the next regular meeting on Jan. 14.
The budget would then go before voters on Town Meeting Day.
