Top US trade official takes aim at Peru in logging dispute

FILE - In this March 17, 2015 file photo, Ashaninka Indian men, identified by locals as illegal loggers, tie tree trunks together to move them along the Putaya River near the hamlet of Saweto, Peru. On De. 21, 2018, the top U.S. trade official contends Peru's government is not living up to its commitment to combat illegal logging in a case that could have broader implications as Washington debates ratifying a new North American free trade deal. Martin Mejia, File AP Photo