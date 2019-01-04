Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ personal data

A mobile phone with The Weather Channel app location preference page is seen Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Los Angeles City Attorney Michael Feuer said Friday that owners of The Weather Channel app, one of the most popular mobile weather apps, used it to track people's every step and profit off that information. Feuer said the company misled users of the popular app to think their location data will only be used for personalized forecasts and alerts. A spokesman for app owner IBM Corp. says it's been clear about the use of location data and will vigorously defend its "fully appropriate" disclosures. Brian Melley AP Photo