Dolphins interview Flores, Bieniemy for head coaching job

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Foxborough, Mass. The Dolphins have begun their search for a coach who’s ready to lose a lot this year. Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, the first candidate to interview for the Dolphins’ job, met with them Friday, Jan. 4, 2018. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo