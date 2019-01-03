California’s first Latino attorney general targets Trump

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2013 file photo Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., center, speaks about immigration reform during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. As the most populous state’s first Latino attorney general, Becerra is uniquely positioned to oppose the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. He may turn up the heat even more, buoyed by his overwhelming endorsement from voters, a Democratic U.S. House and a new, more aggressive governor who takes office Jan. 7, 2019. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo