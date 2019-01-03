Snacks on wheels: PepsiCo tests self-driving robot delivery

This undated photo provided by PepsiCo shows self-driving robots made by Robby Technologies. PepsiCo says it will start making snack deliveries with the robots on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif. Students will be able to order Baked Lay's, SunChips or Bubly sparkling water on an app, and then meet the six-wheeled robot at more than 50 locations on campus. (PepsiCo via AP) AP