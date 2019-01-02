6 reportedly killed in Danish bridge train accident

People walk near damaged cargo compartments on a train parked near the Storebaelt bridge, near Nyborg in Denmark, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Danish police say several people have been killed in a train accident on a bridge linking the central islands of Zealand and Funen. Police did not provide further details about those killed or the number of people injured in Wednesday's incident, which took place about 8 a.m. local time. Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit a passenger train going in the opposite direction, prompting it to brake suddenly. Ritzau Scanpix via AP Tim K. Jensen