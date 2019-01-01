Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo sworn into a 2nd term

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, second from right, takes the oath of office accompanied by her husband Andy, right, and two children Tommy, second from left, and Ceci, behind left, at the State House in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Raimondo was sworn into a second term in office, promising to continue bringing change to set the state on a "path for enduring success." Michael Dwyer AP Photo