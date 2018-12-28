Catching razor clams banned on east side of Cook Inlet

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says it will again ban the catching of razor clams on the Cook Inlet side of the Kenai Peninsula.
The Peninsula Clarion reports sport and personal clamming will be banned in 2019.
The department is closing the east side of the inlet to encourage recovery of the clams.
It says young razor clams experienced a poor survival rate from 2009 to 2015. There also was a high natural mortality rate among mature-sized razor clams.
The closure stretches from the mouth of the Kenai River to the southern tip of Homer Spit.
