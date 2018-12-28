Army looks for a few good robots, sparks industry battle

In this Aug. 28, 2018 photo, software engineer Nicholas Otero, of Woburn, Mass., speaks with a colleague about features on a Centaur robot, right, at Endeavor Robotics in Chelmsford, Mass. The Army is looking for a few good robots. These robots won’t fight, at least not yet. But they will be designed to help the men and women who do. The companies making them are waging a different kind of battle. At stake is a contract worth almost half a billion dollars for 3,000 backpack-sized robots that can defuse bombs and scout enemy positions. Steven Senne AP Photo