NY state agency named in 2nd employee’s federal lawsuit

A second state Department of Criminal Justice Services employee has filed a federal lawsuit against top officials in the agency, accusing them of retaliating against her after she cooperated in a sexual harassment investigation.
The Times Union reports the lawsuit filed in Albany federal court by Kimberly Schiavone says high-ranking DCJS officials took no action after she reported being subjected to sexist comments and threats by the agency's forensics director, who was later fired over a different matter.
Schiavone says the agency's commissioner retaliated by transferring her to another job against her wishes and assigning her to work in a storage closet turned into an office.
In May, DCJS lawyer Gina Bianchi filed a federal lawsuit accusing the commissioner of covering up sexual harassment allegations against the former forensics director.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
DCJS officials have denied the women's allegations.
Comments