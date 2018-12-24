Walmart heirs’ money influences black charter schools debate

This Oct. 15, 2016 photo shows parents and grandparents from Memphis Lift speaking to Hilary Shelton, the Director to the NAACP's Washington Bureau and Senior Vice President for Advocacy and Policy, during the national NAACP board meeting in downtown Cincinnati. While some black leaders see charters as a safer, better alternative in their communities, a deep rift of opinion was exposed by a 2016 call for a moratorium on charters by the NAACP, a longtime skeptic that expressed concerns about school privatization and accountability issues surrounding charters. (The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)