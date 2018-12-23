Hawaii’s population decline could affect the economy

For the first time since statehood in 1959, Hawaii's population has declined for two consecutive years with fewer births, more deaths and a greater number of residents moving to the mainland.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday that Hawaii's economist with Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism says the trend is alarming because without enough people economic growth could be affected.
The economist, Eugene Tian, says fewer people helps with the housing shortage, but there will be less spending and that could reduce economic growth. He says 70 percent of gross domestic product is caused by consumer spending.
Hawaii is one of only nine states with waning populations, the latest Census Bureau report released this week shows. The others are Alaska, New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and West Virginia.
