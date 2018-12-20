Facebook shuts down fake Bangladesh news sites ahead of vote

An employee at a photography institute checks his Facebook account in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Facebook is shutting down a series of fake news sites spreading false information about the Bangladesh opposition days before national elections, a top security official with the global social media platform said Thursday. The sites _ nine Facebook pages designed to mimic legitimate news outlets, as well as six fake personal accounts spreading anti-opposition propaganda _ were created by Bangladeshis associated with the government, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, told the AP in an exclusive interview. (AP Photo) AP