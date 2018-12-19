3 juveniles arrested in Chino Valley burglaries

Chino Valley police say three juveniles have been arrested for two separate burglaries.
Lt. Randy Chapman said Wednesday that the arrest of a boy for stealing a large safe, cash and packaged meat from a meat processing facility led to two suspects in another burglary.
The boy admitted to Yavapai County sheriff's deputies who were investigating a fight at his Paulden home to burglarizing the plant on Dec. 13. An 18-year-old man was also arrested as an accomplice.
Chapman says the burglary resembled one at Chino Valley High School in October in which a safe with more than $5,000 was stolen.
The boy denied involvement but named two other juveniles.
Chapman says they have been booked into a juvenile detention center on charges of burglary, theft and aggravated criminal damage.
