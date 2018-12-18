Nuro, Kroger bringing unmanned delivery to customers

FILE - This June 15, 2017, file photo shows bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss. Nuro and grocery chain Kroger are teaming up to bring unmanned delivery service to customers. The companies said Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, that Nuro’s unmanned vehicle, the R1, will be added to a fleet of autonomous Prius vehicles that have run self-driving grocery delivery service in Scottsdale, Ariz., with vehicle operators since August. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo