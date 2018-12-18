Northam to outline full budget plan to lawmakers

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to unveil a full budget proposal that will include a hefty raise for teachers.
The Democratic governor will present his state spending plan to members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly on Tuesday.
Northam has already previewed many of the plan's highlights. His marquee initiative is to spend $88 million to boost a 3 percent pay raise for teachers scheduled to take effect July 1, kicking it up to 5 percent.
The governor's also proposed new spending on cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay, hiring more school counselors, and increasing access to high-speed internet connections in rural areas.
Republicans have expressed skepticism about the amount of new spending Northam has proposed.
Lawmakers will take up the budget proposal when the legislative session starts in January.
