AP source: Astros agree to 2-year deal with Michael Brantley

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018 file photo Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley runs to first base on a passed ball in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 because the club has not yet announced the move. Tony Dejak, file AP Photo