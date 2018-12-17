UN condemns North Korea rights violations and nuke spending

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sixth from left, visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the body of late leader Kim Jong Il is laid, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. North Koreans are marking the seventh anniversary of the death of leader Kim Jong Il with visits to statues and vows of loyalty to his son and successor, Kim Jong Un. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP Korean Central News Agency