Huge barrier isn’t trapping plastic waste in Pacific Ocean

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018 file photo, The Ocean Cleanup's first buoyant trash-collecting device is seen in front of the San Francisco skyline en route to the Pacific Ocean. The trash collection device deployed to corral plastic litter floating between California and Hawaii in an attempt to clean up the world's largest garbage patch is not collecting any trash. But Boyan Slat, who launched the Pacific Ocean cleanup project, told The Associated Press in an interview Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, he is confident the 2,000-foot (600-meter) long floating boom will be fixed. Lorin Eleni Gill, File AP Photo