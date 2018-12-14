Wisconsin’s Walker signs sweeping lame-duck GOP bills

Gov, Scott Walker, right, speaks to a worker Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Kimberly Clark's Cold Spring plant in Neenah, Wis. Walker executed a $28 million deal Thursday to save nearly 400 jobs at the Kimberly-Clark Corp. plant, using powers that his Democratic successor would no longer have under legislation approved last week during a lame-duck session. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP Mark Hoffman