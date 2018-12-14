Paris police bracing for more violent protests

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, demonstrators march on the famed Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, as they protest the rising of the fuel prices. “Yellow vest” protests have gripped France for four weeks, blocking highways from Provence to Normandy and erupting in rioting in Paris. They’ve shaken the country to its core and left President Emmanuel Macron struggling to retain control. Kamil Zihnioglu, File AP Photo