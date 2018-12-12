AP source: Free agent first baseman Bour, Angels reach deal

A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent first baseman Justin Bour has reached a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
The deal is pending a physical said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity Wednesday because nothing had been finalized.
The 30-year-old Bour hit 20 homers and drove in 59 runs with the Marlins and Phillies last season. He batted .227 combined over 141 games, missing time with an oblique strain.
Bour will provide depth while stars Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani work their way back from season-ending surgeries last year.
