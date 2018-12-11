McCutchen on the move, other deals percolate at meetings

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees' Andrew McCutchen hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, at Yankee Stadium in New York. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $50 million three-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, because the agreement, which includes a club option for 2022, is subject to a successful physical. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo