Analysis: Report lays blame, but what’s needed are solutions

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar looks at the gallery in the court during the sixth day of his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. The 233 pages of details about how Olympic leaders and the FBI responded, or didn't, to sex-abuse allegations against Nassar was yet another entry in an endless exercise in looking backward to respond to a crisis that needs some new ideas and better execution before anything is truly fixed. Detroit News via AP, File Dale G. Young