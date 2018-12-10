Hertz, Clear partner to speed rentals with biometric scans

In this Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, photo, a rental car approaches a biometric scanning machine at the exit of the Hertz facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. In a first for the rental car industry, Hertz is teaming up with Clear, the maker of biometric screening kiosks found at many airports and stadiums. Hertz says the partnership will slash the time it takes to pick up a rental car. Jeff Martin AP Photo