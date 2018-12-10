Big shareholder at Yelp wants a board reshuffle

FILE - This March 19, 2018, file photo shows the Yelp app on an iPad in Baltimore. A large shareholder at Yelp says it’s lost patience with the review site and wants to see the company board reshuffled. In a letter released publicly Monday, Dec. 10, SQN Investors LP said that it wants Yelp Inc. to add some new directors to its board, including shareholder representatives. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo