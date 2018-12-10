Kentucky governor chosen to lead US trip to India

The U.S. Department of Commerce has chosen Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin to lead an economic development trip to India.
The trip is scheduled for January and the delegation will include members of the U.S.-India Business Council and co-leaders of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. The group will visit the Gujarat Global Summit 2019. The governor's office said more than 25,000 delegates from over 100 countries attended the summit in 2017.
The delegation is also scheduled to visit India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. There, members will attend meetings surrounding the national holiday of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which celebrates the contributions of Indian citizens working abroad.
Bevin said the trip is an incredible opportunity to showcase Kentucky's growth as an "epicenter for global companies."
