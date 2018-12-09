Maine seeking volunteers to mediate consumer complaints

Maine is seeking volunteers to help mediate complaints from consumers.
The next training is set for Jan. 7 through Jan. 9 in Augusta.
Volunteers can mediate consumer complaints over the phone or by mail. Complaints can range from landlord-tenant issues, to car repairs and sales, to warranty issues.
Volunteers will be trained in consumer law and mediation techniques over the there-day training. They're then expected to volunteer between three to six hours per week.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.
The state attorney general's office has offered the free and voluntary complaint resolution program for over 30 years. Full-time staff oversees the program.
