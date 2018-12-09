Abandoned train depot becomes a restaurant, bourbon bar

The Paris, Kentucky, train depot was built in 1882 by what became the Louisville & Nashville Railroad, but was shuttered in 1968. It was a restaurant for nearly two decades, but has spent much of the past 50 years empty and abandoned. The Poynter family just finished restoring it, and it houses Trackside restaurant. The grand re-openeing was held Dec. 1. Lexington Herald-Leader via AP Tom Eblen