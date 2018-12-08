The Latest: Polls close in Louisiana’s special election

FILE- In this July 20, 2018 file photo, Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, talks to reporters about his last-minute decision to run in the special election for secretary of state, in Baton Rouge, La. The two candidates vying to be Louisiana secretary of state are trying to draw interest to a late-in-the-year election from voters distracted with holiday festivities and Christmas shopping. The runoff on Saturday, Dec. 8 between Republican Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup to be Louisiana’s top elections official is the only race on the ballot in eight parishes. Melinda Deslatte, File AP Photo